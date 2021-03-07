Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 115,332 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Twitter worth $71,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $49,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

