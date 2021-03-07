Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of IHS Markit worth $58,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

INFO stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

