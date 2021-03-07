Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of The Travelers Companies worth $75,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 42.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 52.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 71,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 38.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

