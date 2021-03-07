Rigel Finance (RIGEL) One Day Volume Hits $183,069.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $484,762.50 and $183,069.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $115.45 or 0.00229062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.00462924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00067291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00080993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00051742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00454773 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

