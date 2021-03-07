Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Up 31.8% in February

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 28th total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of REI opened at $2.55 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

