Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,516 ($72.07).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

RIO traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,854 ($76.48). 2,473,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,981.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,241.48. The company has a market cap of £73.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

