Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 28th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RIO opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

