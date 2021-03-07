Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $83.64 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

