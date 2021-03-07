RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Up 8.3% This Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.09 or 0.00793899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041853 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,721,273 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

