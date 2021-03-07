Rise Protocol (RISE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million

Rise Protocol (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Rise Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $27,422.00 worth of Rise Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $15.82 or 0.00031588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rise Protocol

Rise Protocol (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise Protocol’s total supply is 121,663 coins and its circulating supply is 100,620 coins. Rise Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Protocol Coin Trading

