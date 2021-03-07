RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 104,394 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 282.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,394 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $62.76. 3,933,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

