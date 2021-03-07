RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,370 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,146. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.