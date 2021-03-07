RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.28. 26,820,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. The company has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.