RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TT stock traded up $7.02 on Friday, hitting $160.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $161.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.