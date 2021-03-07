RKL Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,445,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,828,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.83. 1,534,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,465. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average of $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.