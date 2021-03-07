RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,748,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after acquiring an additional 701,247 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 118,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 92,260 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,713,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,013,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

