RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $20.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,188. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

