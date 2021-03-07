RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $879,120,000 after buying an additional 104,079 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.99. 10,266,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,061. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. The company has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

