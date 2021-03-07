RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $86.98 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $86,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. 10,270,807 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92.

