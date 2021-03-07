RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $63.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,097.07. 2,654,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.