RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 823,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 53,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

