RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB remained flat at $$109.03 during trading hours on Friday. 1,603,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,707. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.04.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

