RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.05 on Friday, reaching $376.94. 637,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,816. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.93 and a 200 day moving average of $409.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

