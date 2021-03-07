RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,851 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

