RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 995 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.03. 10,186,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,929. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

