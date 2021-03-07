RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.40. 3,151,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

