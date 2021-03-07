RMPL Trading Up 35.8% This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, RMPL has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $669,460.32 and $36,151.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00462434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00067328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00076356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00080501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00453874 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 803,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,420 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

