Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 174.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Rocket Companies worth $163,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $107,432,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,582,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $37,073,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $36,873,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rocket Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.