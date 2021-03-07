Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of RCKT opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

