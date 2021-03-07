Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.37% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $162,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 254,673 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,677,000.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

