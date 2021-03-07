Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $112.16 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $10.91 or 0.00021488 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $112.16 million and $3.90 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.86 or 0.00791441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

