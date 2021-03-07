Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 31.8% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $117.91 million and $4.30 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $11.47 or 0.00022709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.79 or 0.00797446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

