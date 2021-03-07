Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $55,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 124,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

ROK opened at $253.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.