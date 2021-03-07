Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $497,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $78,311,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rogers Communications by 32.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

