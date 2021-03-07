Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $353.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.82 and a 200 day moving average of $290.33. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

