ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.87 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $220,974.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.89 or 0.00447980 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.