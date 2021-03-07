Rope ($ROPE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Rope token can currently be bought for about $68.22 or 0.00132237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded 104% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $30,630.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00463635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00076846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00080565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00459445 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

