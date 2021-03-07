Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,981,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,633. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

