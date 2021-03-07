Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.15% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.51 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

