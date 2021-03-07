Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

RMG opened at GBX 452.90 ($5.92) on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 488.29 ($6.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 310.30. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

