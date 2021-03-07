Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

