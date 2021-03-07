Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
About Royale Energy
