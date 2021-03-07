Royale Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $4.20 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $2.39 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.80 or 0.00462034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00068105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00076443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00080829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.82 or 0.00471839 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

