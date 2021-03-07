RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after buying an additional 315,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 515,740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,504,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RES opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. RPC has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

