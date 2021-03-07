RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,619. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

