Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading 45.2% Lower Over Last Day

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $969,844.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $328.64 or 0.00642658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00470419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00069107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00077105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00458801 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.