Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 107,557 Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Boingo Wireless worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIFI. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of WIFI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.55 million, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

