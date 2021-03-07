Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 188.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of ABM Industries worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,707,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,309.85 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

