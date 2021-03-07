Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,221 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of PQ Group worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PQ Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 163,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PQ Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,878 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PQ Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter valued at $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PQG opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on PQG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

