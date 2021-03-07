Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,955 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,384 shares of company stock worth $3,891,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

