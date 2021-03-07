Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 47,329 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Sanmina worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

